Dara Murphy resigns after Dáil attendance row

By Daniel McConnell

Fine Gael TD for Cork North-Central Dara Murphy has formally resigned his Dail seat, to allow him take up a plum European Commission job from today

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last week, Mr Murphy has confirmed his decision to stand down before Christmas and he has said he informed the Leas Ceann Comhairle last night.

He will “co-operate with any relevant statutory procedure” as part of that process to allow him take up his new role, which carries with it a salary of €150,000 a year.

Since the story first emerged, Mr Murphy’s poor attendance in Leinster House while claiming expenses has been the subject of considerable controversy.

Yesterday, in light of that controversy, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed a review of Dail expenses has been initiated.

“Last night, on Tuesday the 3rd of December, I met with the Acting Ceann Comhairle and gave him a letter informing him of my decision to resign my seat in Dáil Éireann,” he said on Wednesday morning.

“I also met the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night and spoke to him about my decision. I will commence a new position in the European Commission today. I will of course co-operate with any relevant statutory procedure that may be initiated,” he said.

“In addition, I would like to acknowledge and give thanks for the support I have received from so many people: the Taoiseach and the Fine Gael Party, at local and national level; my family; and most importantly I would like to thank the people of Cork North Central.”

In his letter to the acting Ceann Comhairle, Mr Murphy said: “I would like to inform you that I am resigning my seat in Dáil Éireann with immediate effect. I would ask you to please inform the House at an appropriate time.

“I would also like you to please convey my gratitude and best wishes to all members and staff of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

“It has been an honour to represent the people of Cork and work with so many fine people for the past nine years. I would also like to thank you for your professionalism and courtesy. Regards Dara Murphy.”

Mr Murphy was not present for the debate on the Confidence Motion in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in the Dáil today but was present to vote. It would appear that he waited until the conclusion of the vote to formally present his letter of resignation.

This morning in the Dáil, Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher told TDs that he had received Mr Murphy’s resignation letter at 10.45pm last night with it taking effect from that point.

Mr Murphy is a TD for the Cork North Central TD since 2011 and is a former Minister of European Affairs but was dropped by Mr Varadkar when he took office in 2017.