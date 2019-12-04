Family of missing Dublin couple believed to be murdered ‘just want their bodies back’

The family of a missing Dublin couple, believed to have been murdered, have said they just want their bodies back.

Anastasija Varslavane and Willie Maughan.

Willie Maughan, 35-years-old, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Ana Varslavane were last seen in Co Meath in April, 2015.

Their families were remembering them at an event to mark National Missing Persons Day in Dublin today.

Willie’s father, Tom, said they come every year to be around people in the same situation.

He said: “We come here and we get comfort off other people, talking to other people in the same situations as ourselves.

“If we got the bodies back, it’d give us a bit of closure because I’m 65, my wife’s not far behind me, how many years have we left?

“It’d be a sad day when family members are gone and still didn’t find closure for their sons or their kids, you know?”