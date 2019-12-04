Flights from Ireland to France cancelled due to French transport strike

  • Home >
Wednesday, December 04, 2019

France is getting ready for massive nationwide transport strikes against government plans to overhaul the state pension system.

The strike tomorrow will disrupt train, bus and airline services.

A number of flights out of Ireland tomorrow have been cancelled due to the strike.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have released statements advising customers to check their flight’s status.

Aer Lingus trips to and from Paris have been cancelled, with the airline telling customers they can rebook or opt for a refund.

Air France said about 30% of its domestic flights will be cancelled.

The strike is open-ended and could last for several days.

In Paris, where workers’ unions are planning a march tomorrow, police warned of possible violence and damage and ordered all businesses, cafes and restaurants along the way to close.

Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees avenue, around the presidential palace, parliament and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The SNCF railway company expects nine out of 10 high-speed trains to be cancelled.

International train lines will be affected too.

