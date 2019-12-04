  • Home >
  • National News >
  • HIQA received 28 reports of abuse at children’s healthcare services

HIQA received 28 reports of abuse at children’s healthcare services

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

The health watchdog has received 28 reports of abuse or harm at chlidren’s healthcare services since the start of last year.

There have also been 209 safeguarding concerns at nursing homes and 114 at disability centres flagged with HIQA.

Some of the most common concerns are over patients being financially, physically or psychologically abused.

HIQA’s Rachel Flynn said their inspections of health and social care centres has raised a number of issues:

“In terms of simple things like garda vetting of staff which has come up as an issue in our inspection processes, treating people with respect, ensuring that they have the right privacy.

“There has been issues around financial abuse as well.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Threshold: ‘Homeless figures would be double if not for work of charity’

Wednesday, 04/12/19 - 6:30pm

23 people deported from Ireland this morning in Frontex operation

Wednesday, 04/12/19 - 6:10pm

Man, 34, found dead following Armagh house fire

Wednesday, 04/12/19 - 6:10pm