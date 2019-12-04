HIQA received 28 reports of abuse at children’s healthcare services

The health watchdog has received 28 reports of abuse or harm at chlidren’s healthcare services since the start of last year.

There have also been 209 safeguarding concerns at nursing homes and 114 at disability centres flagged with HIQA.

Some of the most common concerns are over patients being financially, physically or psychologically abused.

HIQA’s Rachel Flynn said their inspections of health and social care centres has raised a number of issues:

“In terms of simple things like garda vetting of staff which has come up as an issue in our inspection processes, treating people with respect, ensuring that they have the right privacy.

“There has been issues around financial abuse as well.”