Number of patients awaiting hospital beds trickles below 550

After two days in a row with more than 560 patients awaiting beds in hospitals around the country, the number has slipped under the 550 mark today.

The INMO’s Trolley Watch figures show that 549 patients are waiting for beds this morning.

There are 380 waiting in emergency departments, while 169 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 55 waiting to be admitted.

There are 43 people awaiting beds in Cork University Hospital, while University Hospital Galway and St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin both have 36 patients waiting for admission.