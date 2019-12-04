Probationer garda helps arrest Cork city shoplifter days after starting duty

By Eoin English

One of the new probationary gardai deployed in Cork this week has made an immediate impact.

The officer who started duty in the city on Monday helped arrest a suspected shoplifter yesterday who was found in possession of almost €1,000 worth of goods.

The alarm was raised around 2pm when gardaí received a report that a lady had entered a shop on St Patrick’s Street and was believed to have stolen a number of items.

Gardaí carried out a patrol of the area before identifying and stopping a suspect, a woman in her 30s, on nearby Maylor St.

She was found to be in possession of clothing, toys and cosmetics, worth approximately €900, that had been stolen from three city centre shops.

The items have since been returned to the shops.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

A total of 32 probationer gardaí were assigned to the Cork City Garda Division on Monday.

They have been temporarily assigned to Anglesea Street, Mayfield, Watercourse Road, Togher, Douglas, Carrigaline, Gurranabraher, Ballincollig, Bridewell and Blackrock Garda Stations.

They will help in the garda Christmas management plan this year.

“Our aim is providing high visibility policing to tackle thefts, drugs, public order incidents and to help the flow of traffic in the city,” Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said.

The probationer garda involved in yesterday’s arrest is one of the eight members who will be permanently allocated to Anglesea Street and Mayfield Garda Stations from January 2.