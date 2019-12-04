Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal and Mayo

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal and Mayo.

The warning will be in place tomorrow from 7am to 6pm.

South to southwest winds will strengthen tomorrow, reaching mean speeds of between 50 to 65kmh and gusts of between 90 to 100kmph.

Meanwhile, a status yellow marine warning will be in place as south to southwest winds reach gale force from Mizen Head to Erris Head to Malin Head tonight.

It will be in place tonight, extending to all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea tomorrow morning.