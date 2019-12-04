Sweet Caroline scoops dining honour at nursing home awards

A STAFF member at a Carlow nursing home is celebrating after she claimed a top honour at the Nursing Homes Ireland Care Awards, in association with Homecare Medical Supplies.

Caroline Murphy-Doran of SignaCare Killerig was the winner of the Nursing Home Excellence in Dining and Nutrition Award.

Caroline claimed her honour before 400-plus representatives from the nursing home, older person care and health sectors across Ireland at the awards ceremony in Citywest Hotel, Co Dublin earlier this month.

RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan acted as MC at the event.

Caroline has been employed as head chef at SignaCare Killerig since it opened in 2016. She holds a diploma in professional cookery from Waterford Institute of Technology and has worked in nursing homes for the past 13 years. She has a great passion for desserts and home baking.

Caroline has also completed a level 5 nutrition and allergens course and continues to engage in professional development providing residents and staff with nutritious food suited to their dietary requirements. She also updates menus regularly with the residents’ input.

Also representing Co Carlow at the gala ceremony was Colette McDonald from SignaCare Killerig, who was a finalist in the End of Life Care Award.

Extending his congratulations to Caroline, Tadhg Daly, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO, said: “Congratulations to Caroline for her superb accomplishment of winning the prestigious honour. The residents and staff of SignaCare and the wider Killerig community should be immensely proud of Caroline’s accomplishment.”