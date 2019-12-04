  • Home >
Two men from Dublin arrested and loaded firearm seized in Westmeath

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

Two men have been arrested and a firearm has been seized in Rathowen, Co Westmeath today.

Detective Gardaí in Blanchardstown, who are investigating organised crime activity in that area, conducted the operation today.

The two men are from the Dublin area and were arrested with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit in Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

A fully loaded semi-automatic Makarov handgun was recovered in the vehicle.

The two males are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

