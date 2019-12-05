Brave worker foils armed raider in Tullow

A CASH-IN-TRANSIT worker fought off an armed robber and refused to hand over a case of cash when he was held at gunpoint in a daring raid on Thursday afternoon in Tullow.

The daring-but-failed armed robbery occurred in broad daylight outside the AIB bank on Bridge Street, Tullow when the robber brandished a gun towards the man’s face. Customers in the bank and other people who were conducting their business on Bridge Street witnessed the shocking robbery unfold.

“He pointed a gun directly into the man’s face and tried to grab the money. But the man wouldn’t let go and there was a struggle,” eye witness Robin Johnson told ***The Nationalist.***

The incident took place at 3.45pm on Thursday, when the assailant jumped out of a black Toyota Yaris just as the cash-in-transit worker took the money case from the armoured van and was about to walk into AIB.

“I could see the guy, who had a balaclava on, running and pointing the gun at the man. That’s something you don’t see every day,” continued Robin.

After the worker refused to let go of the case, the robber ran back to the getaway car and sped off across the bridge. The car was later found burnt out in the Cuanahowan estate in the Templeowen area of Tullow. The cash worker, in the meantime, dashed into the bank and took refuge there behind the automatic locking doors.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for people who may have witnessed this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666111.