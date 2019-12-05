Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

The eight men who were discovered hiding on a bulk cargo ship in Waterford yesterday have been deported to the last country of origin.

Picture: PA

The migrants were discovered by crew on board a cargo ship that was travelling from France.

An assessment of the men’s immigration status was carried out during the day by Garda Immigration Officers attached to Waterford Garda Station and assisted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

All eight were refused ‘leave to land’ in this jurisdiction and were deported, under Garda escort, on a ferry destined for Cherbourg which departed from Rosslare at 8:30pm.