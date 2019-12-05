Hundreds protest outside Dáil calling for action to address homelessness

  • Home >
Thursday, December 05, 2019

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Dáil today, calling for action to address homelessness.

The protest was largely organised by homeless people themselves through a Facebook group.

The Dáil heard statements on housing at the same time.

One protester travelled up from Galway to take part: “I came from Galway to be here today because I believed that something needs to be done and pressure needs to be put on the government.

Marty Conlon & his niece Cara Conlon, 6, both from Baldoyle, during a Protest Against Homelessness in Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Another protester said: “There’s too much greed. Everyone deserves a home. People in Direct Provision deserve homes. People on the streets deserve homes. People that are couch surfing deserve homes.”

