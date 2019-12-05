Irate customer slams ‘no cash’ hours at EBS

A CHANGE in cash hours at a Carlow bank raised the ire of one customer recently.

EBS on Tullow Street reduced its cash hours to 10am-2pm. The change affects services including cash and cheque lodgements as well as withdraws and transfers between accounts. All other services remain unchanged and are available between 9.30am and 5pm.

One customer, a sole trader in Athy, described the change as “unbelievable madness”. He also took issue with a temporary handwritten notice of the change in the branch, recalling he thought it was initially a notice for a Christmas draw.

A spokesperson for EBS said the demand for cash services was declining and the change allows for a better customer service.

The branch recently had a significant refurbishment and the new cash hours were introduced in September.

“As with all financial institutions, as our customers move more towards the use of debit card products (eg EBS Money Manager) and towards online activity, the demand for cash services is declining and we continue to review the services we provide,” said the spokesperson.

“The change allows EBS to better service all our customer needs, for example, mortgage customers, savings and investment customers and those seeking life or home insurance cover, while also facilitating time to ensure administrative processes supporting our customers are completed. We have communicated these changes to our customers.”

The spokesperson said the changes were communicated through printed notices in the branch and the updating of website and phone messages.