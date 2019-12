Two men who were arrested on Tuesday in relation to the seizure of a loaded firearm have been charged.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown and Finglas investigating organised criminal activity in Dublin charged the two men who are from the Dublin area.

During the arrest on Tuesday, a fully loaded semi-automatic Makarov handgun was seized.

Both men are due to appear in Court Number 1, Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, charged in relation to the seizure.