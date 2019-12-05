  • Home >
#WarmForWinter campaign sees coats hung on Ha’penny Bridge for homeless people

Thursday, December 05, 2019

A new ‘Warm For Winter’ initiative is hoping to supply rough sleepers with coats for the cold weather.

People are being asked to hang unwanted jackets on the Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin to be picked up by the homeless.

Patrick Fryers, who came up with the idea, has been placing signs on the bridge to encourage people to take part.

“I’ll keep sticking them up and it is just the same thing if you need one, take one and if you want to help, hang one up,” said Mr Fryers.

“Imagine everyone else taking the initiative and going and doing it themselves.

“Even hanging up one jacket, it’s not a big task.

“If you’re going into town for your Christmas shopping, take a jacket with a hanger and hang it up.”

There have been calls on social media for other towns and cities to follow suit.

Comments are closed.

