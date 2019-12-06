100 new jobs on the way for Bagenalstown

A BAGENALSTOWN company has announced plans to triple its workforce in the next 18 months.

The Jones Engineering Group has created 50 new jobs at its new manufacturing and research plant in Bagenalstown Industrial Park since it opened earlier this year and that number will grow to 150 in the next year and a half.

The jobs have been created in engineering, design, procurement, logistics, fabrication and transportation.

The 83,000 sq ft facility manufactures prefabricated and modular units for export to countries across Europe and represents an investment of some €7 million by Jones Engineering.

The group employs more than 2,500 people in 13 countries with operations in Europe and the Middle East.

Jim Curley, chief executive of Jones Engineering Group, said the investment in Carlow is an investment in the group’s future.

“The modular building industry is replacing traditional construction, particularly in large-scale developments. In a sector that is often accused of being inefficient and lacking in innovation, this is an innovative solution to achieving more sustainable construction. We design and manufacture on site in Carlow and then ship completed modular or prefabricated units to the construction site.

“We are currently exporting to mainland Europe and we expect the market to continue to grow. We now employ 50 people in Carlow and we expect these numbers to go to 150 over the next 18 months.”

Welcoming the news, senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that “Co Carlow has a lot to offer, our infrastructure network is excellent and we have a highly educated workforce”.

She added: “There needs to be a concerted effort from government on shifting job creation from the Dublin area to the peripheral areas. It is imperative that all of Ireland get its fair share of the jobs created.

“The latest labour force survey for Q3 2019 shows that the southeast, which Carlow is included in, has an unemployment rate of 7.3% against a national average of 5.2%. The entire southeast remains an unemployment blackspot,” concluded the senator.