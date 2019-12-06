60% of Dublin’s social housing tenants behind on rent; FG Cllr says tenants not paying their way should be evicted

If Dublin’s social housing tenants are not paying their way, they should be evicted, according to Fine Gael councillor.

Almost 60% of Dublin city council’s social housing tenants are behind on their rent, amounting to an unpaid bill of €33m.

Councillor Paddy McCartan said it was not acceptable the city council had been left with €33m in rent arrears.

It has also emerged those on higher incomes are more likely to be behind.

The Fine Gael rep says 25 tenants who are earning €800 per week have rental debts of more than €27,000 each.

“Those who are in more of a position to pay are seemingly those who are not paying,” he said. “It’s just not acaptable.”

Cllr McCartan also said that social housing tenants living in private complexes in Dublin should be paying more towards management fees.

The city council will pay €2.7 m to cover service charges next year on 1,500 properties it has secured from developers.

Developers who build more than 10 homes are required to sell 10% of the units to their local authority. The council is required to pay annual fees to management companies. Next year, the total bill is expected to be €2.7 m for 1,500 properties, with social housing tenants paying a flat fee of €2 a week

These charges range from €235 to just under €3,000 per apartment for Dublin City Council, and €1,800 on average.

Cllr McCartan said tenants were currently paying a flat fee of €2 per week.

“I do believe there should be some sort of sliding scale for contributions to management fees, which currently cover lighting, security (and) bin charges for the €2 a week.” He said increasing the fee to €6 or €7 per week should be considered.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Councillor with Dublin City Council Daithi Doolan said: “We need to make sure that every access possible is open to them to pay their rent. I’d appeal to people – if you owe rent, come forward; if you’re genuinely struggling financially, come forward.”