  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Christmas light show turns Kildavin estate into a winter wonderland

Christmas light show turns Kildavin estate into a winter wonderland

Thursday, December 05, 2019

A KILDAVIN estate has pulled out all the stops for Christmas in aid of a very good cause.

A dozen homes in Glasheen have lit up the winter sky with thousands of Christmas lights shining brightly in aid Harold’s Cross Hospice.

Stephen Tangney and his partner Ger Whelan had traditionally strung up Christmas lights for the last seven years.

“I suppose we are like kids ourselves! We just love Christmas!”

Some of the residents of the Glasheen estate, Kildavin, who beautifully decorated their homes for Christmas in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice,Harold’s Cross, Dublin, Keeley McCubbin, Gerard McEvoy, Allison Kealey, Jenny and Jayna Zieda, Stephen Tangley, cllr Charlie Murphy, Catherine Barry, Kyle Kavanagh, Amy and Becky Hendrick, Nicholas Lukascus and Sophia Brennan Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Some houses joined in the fun last year by taking part, but things stepped up a notch this year with a dozens of homes taking part.

“Murt Hendrick has been the guy getting up the ladder putting up the lights!” said Stephen. “Everyone is saying it’s lovely looking and some people were saying we are mad putting it up on the first of November!”

It took three weeks to get the lights up, with 8,000 on Stephen and Ger’s house alone. The couple have had loved ones go through Harold’s Cross and decided to raise funds for the hospice and a box for donations in the estate has already raised €200.

The lights are on every evening from 5pm to 11pm in run-up to Christmas and there’s an open invitation to members of the public to come and view them.

Stephen thanked his neighbours and supporters, including Murt Hendrick, Catherine Barry, Mattie Byrne, Pat Deere, the Keeley family, Robbie McCubbin and local councillor Charlie Murphy for their assistance.

Comments are closed.

By Michael Tracey
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Enthusiastic Gaelscoil kids turn bird detectives to feature on RTÉjr

Friday, 06/12/19 - 11:28am

UAE ambassador visits Carlow to explore potential trade links

Thursday, 05/12/19 - 3:26pm

Irate customer slams ‘no cash’ hours at EBS

Thursday, 05/12/19 - 1:24pm