Christmas light show turns Kildavin estate into a winter wonderland

A KILDAVIN estate has pulled out all the stops for Christmas in aid of a very good cause.

A dozen homes in Glasheen have lit up the winter sky with thousands of Christmas lights shining brightly in aid Harold’s Cross Hospice.

Stephen Tangney and his partner Ger Whelan had traditionally strung up Christmas lights for the last seven years.

“I suppose we are like kids ourselves! We just love Christmas!”

Some houses joined in the fun last year by taking part, but things stepped up a notch this year with a dozens of homes taking part.

“Murt Hendrick has been the guy getting up the ladder putting up the lights!” said Stephen. “Everyone is saying it’s lovely looking and some people were saying we are mad putting it up on the first of November!”

It took three weeks to get the lights up, with 8,000 on Stephen and Ger’s house alone. The couple have had loved ones go through Harold’s Cross and decided to raise funds for the hospice and a box for donations in the estate has already raised €200.

The lights are on every evening from 5pm to 11pm in run-up to Christmas and there’s an open invitation to members of the public to come and view them.

Stephen thanked his neighbours and supporters, including Murt Hendrick, Catherine Barry, Mattie Byrne, Pat Deere, the Keeley family, Robbie McCubbin and local councillor Charlie Murphy for their assistance.