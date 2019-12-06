Enthusiastic Gaelscoil kids turn bird detectives to feature on RTÉjr

FIRST-class pupils at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc not only turned into bird detectives this week but also wonderful stars of the silver screen!

The enthusiastic children from Muinteoir Noirín’s first class were visited by renowned environmentalist, author and broadcaster Éanna Ní Lamhna last Wednesday, as part of an initiative promoted by Glanbia Country Life Garden Centres called Operation WildNation.

The children’s terrific efforts to help protect our under-threat wild birds were filmed by RTÉ and broadcast the following day by **News2day**, the children’s news programme on RTÉjr.

In their classroom, the children were thrilled to make “cakes” for the birds and enjoyed a peanut butter and seed roll-making session, while also learning so much from Éanna’s interactive talk.

Several of the children were interviewed about their day, each of them full of chat, enthusiasm and loving their moment to shine!

“Children are the ones leading the charge on climate change and protecting our environment,” said Éanna.

“Anyone with a garden can get great enjoyment and fun out of watching out for wild birds. If there are berries in your garden, if there’s ivy on your walls, if you’ve prickly hedges or if you introduce bird boxes, some bird seed and invest in a good wild bird book and a pair of binoculars there’s endless pleasure to be had,” she added.

The campaign also includes an exciting Operation WildNation colouring competition focusing on children from first to third class with templates and full competition details available now on www.countrylife.ie/colourmewild