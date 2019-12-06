Four of 16 greyhound tracks to close after review of industry’s future

By Kevin O’Neill

Four of Ireland’s sixteen licenced greyhound tracks are set to close after an independent review of the future of the greyhound racing industry.

The review recommended the closure of Youghal, Enniscorthy, Lifford and Longford tracks. It also said three further closures may be required by 2022 as the sport faces increasing challenges in supporting tracks and attracting audiences.

The independent report, commissioned by the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) and completed by Indecon, includes a series of recommendations to sustain the future of greyhound racing in Ireland.

It recommends a “radical restructuring” of greyhound racing, noting that supporting 16 stadia is not sustainable.

The closure of four stadia is recommended: Lifford is deemed to be “not financially sustainable”; Longford has poor infrastructure and the lowest attendances in the country; Enniscorthy has two alternative tracks within 60km and lower attendances than both; while Youghal has poor infrastructure and is loss-making.

However, even in ceasing financial support for these tracks, the sector “would not be financially sustainable if the decline in attendance continues and if the existing cost base is not reduced”.

Closing three further stadia would be needed in this case, with decisions on this required by the end of 2022.

Indecon’s assessment of greyhound racing here found attendances have more than halved in the decade from 2008 to 2018. The decline has continued in 2019.

Some 1.1 million people attended races in 2008. This fell to just 0.5 million by 2018, a decline of 55%. While final figures are not available for 2019, Indecon said that numbers have fallen further, a situation partially attributed to the findings of RTÉ’s investigation of the sport earlier this year.

This received widespread commentary nationally, which resulted in the withdrawal of a small number of sponsors from the sport.

“The adverse publicity following the programme has had a further negative impact on attendances, particularly in the large urban stadia,” the report said.

Attendances at greyhound racing are declining internationally, albeit slower, with falls of 27% to 37% observed in Britain, New Zealand and parts of Australia in the last decade.

The report also noted that Ireland is over-subscribed in terms of tracks. Of the 16 around the country, nine are run by IGB. There are 3.3 tracks per one million population. In the seven other countries assessed by Indecon, the average was 0.9 tracks per one million.

This presents issues for many of the tracks, Indecon noted. Youghal, for example, has a catchment area of 20km and just 50,700 people. Just 10,291 people attended events at Youghal racetrack in 2018.

Indecon’s investigation also found that many tracks are in poor condition and loss-making, while an absence of breeders in some areas also poses an issue. The report has been accepted by the board of IGB.

Gerard Dollard, Irish Greyhound Board CEO, said: “The greyhound industry, like many other industries, has to change and adapt to maintain viability for future generations. I acknowledge that the report will make difficult reading for the passionate greyhound community, particularly those who are employed in, race greyhounds or attend greyhound racing in any of the stadia where the cessation of funding is recommended.”

The IGB is inviting submissions regarding the report’s recommendations and their implementation up to January 10.

