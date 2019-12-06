  • Home >
Fresh appeal for information on decapitated statue in Thurles

Friday, December 06, 2019

Gardaí in Thurles have renewed their appeal for information regarding the criminal damage of a 100-year-old statue.

Gardaí believe the head of the statue was removed between 6:30pm on Wednesday, June 26, and 6:30am on June 27.

The statue is situated at the front of the Cathedral of Assumption and is of the Archbishop Leahy.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of the Cathedral between those dates, who noticed anything unusual happening or any details that can assist the investigation to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 – 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

