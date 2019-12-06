Gardaí seek help finding missing 16-year-old from Laois

Gardaí are seeking help tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Gearóid Morrissey who is missing from Mountmellick, Co Laois.

He was last seen on December 1 in Mountmellick.

Gearóid is described as being 5’7’’ in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was last wearing, however it is believed that he may be in the Roxboro or Henry Street area of Limerick.

Anyone who has seen Gearóid or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.