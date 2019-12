Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 31-year-old Andrew Brady who is missing from the Athlumney area of Navan since December 4..

He is described as being 5’6″, with grey hair, of regular build with blue eyes.

When last seen, Andrew was wearing blue jeans, tanned boots and a grey jumper.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Navan on 046 907 9930.