Government ministers travel to Trim for special cabinet meeting

Friday, December 06, 2019

Government ministers will hold a special cabinet meeting in Co Meath today.

It will focus on the growing economy and resources needed for housing, healthcare and rural development.

In a break with routine, Government ministers will travel to Trim today for a special Cabinet meeting instead of government buildings.

The meeting will focus on the resources needed to continue investing in essential services like childcare, housing, healthcare, rural development and transport for a growing economy.

The Future Jobs Ireland project will be high on the agenda.

It is billed as creating jobs in the years ahead by building a new “economic pathway for Ireland based on embracing innovation and technological change and transitioning to a low carbon economy”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his ministers including local Meath East TD Regina Doherty will meet at the OPW’s headquarters in the town.

It is not the first time these current government ministers have met outside of Dublin.

In July, the Cabinet went to Glencolmcille in Donegal.

