Landlord reps slam proposals to improve energy ratings in rented property

Landlord representatives have slammed proposals by the government to improve energy ratings in rented property.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton is examining ways to encourage property owners to upgrade their buildings.

One measure being considered is for landlords to compensate tenants for higher heating bills if they’re unable or unwilling to carry out the work.

Spokesperson for Residential Landlords Association Joe Doyle said more landlords will be driven out of the market.

He said: “I just feel that it’s another kicking for landlords by the establishment.

“Of course, there’s not much detail announced there and we’ll see where it goes but my biggest concern here is that its another push to make landlords exit the market which they have already been doing in fairly substantial numbers over the last number of years.”