Man, 30s, arrested in connection with seizure of gold bars, drugs and alcohol

Friday, December 06, 2019

A man has been arrested after the seizure of gold bars, drugs, alcohol and cash worth €45,000 at a house in Dublin.

It happened yesterday at a house in Inchicore with cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA with an estimated value of €15,000 found.

Elements of a cannabis grow house were also seized.

Four gold bars and cash worth €10,000 were discovered while alcohol worth around €20,000 was also found.

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

