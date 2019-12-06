  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man and woman arrested in relation to €135k drugs seizure in Dublin

Man and woman arrested in relation to €135k drugs seizure in Dublin

Friday, December 06, 2019

Two people have been arrested in relation to a drugs seizure in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí from Crumlin and Sundrive garda stations searched two properties in Crumlin and Drimnagh as part of an intelligence led operation.

During the search, a substantial quantity of benzodiazepines, cocaine and heroin was seized.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €135,000.

A male and female, both in their 20s, were arrested in relation to the incident.

They are currently being detained at Crumlin Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Over 234,000 cigarettes seized at Dublin Airport

Friday, 06/12/19 - 11:40am

Storm Atiyah: Orange alert for eight counties as storm heads to Ireland

Friday, 06/12/19 - 11:00am

Corbyn claims to have ‘cold hard evidence’ there will be customs checks between UK and NI after Brexit

Friday, 06/12/19 - 10:10am