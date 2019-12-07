Energetic Mahers in last four of Ireland’s Fittest Family

  • Home >
Friday, December 06, 2019

AN athletic Ballickmoyler family will do battle in the semi-final of Ireland’s Fittest Family this weekend.

The Mahers from Ballickmoyler are delighted to have reached the penultimate stage of the contest, which will air on RTÉ One television at 6.30pm on Sunday 8 December.

Dad Nicholas and children Fionn (21), 19-year-old Maebh and Cara (17) have survived a daunting series of challenges, ranging from steep sand dunes and mucky bogs to the sheer gradient of Kilternan’s 180-metre ski slope. Now they are facing the biggest challenge yet, as one of just six families remaining in a competition that started out with 15 contenders last October.

The determined quartet is used to facing challenges that demand exceptional courage. Nicholas became very ill 14 years ago, at a time when his wife Dymphna was diagnosed with cancer. Together they overcame near-impossible odds with the help of a new lifestyle centred on organic food and herbs. After completing a degree in herbalism, Nicholas has worked as a herbalist for the past decade and the family runs Highfield House organic and herb farm in Ballickmoyler.

The Maher family from Ballickmoyler will battle it out in the semi-final of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ on Sunday 8 December. Pictured are dad Nicholas with Maebh, Cara and Fionn as they train for the challenge

Fionn plays Gaelic football with Killeshin, while Maebh and Cara are both members of St Abban’s AC. They will be cheered on this Sunday by a large network of friends and supporters.

Speaking to the The Nationalist, Dymphna said: “It has been stressful and difficult but also probably also one of the best things they ever did as a family. It has brought them even closer together and was a wonderful experience, no matter what the outcome.”

It was hard-luck, however, for the Uí Bhraonáin family from Leighlinbridge, who were knocked out in the first of the semi-finals of the RTÉ programme on Sunday night.

The super-fit local family went head-to-head with the country’s best in Dublin’s docks, but it wasn’t to be, and the Uí Bhraonáins found themselves in the dreaded eliminator for a second time.

However, despite loosing out at this stage, the family put in an incredible performance alongside their coach Anna Geary.

By Carmel Hayes
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

