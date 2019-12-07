Gardaí appeal for witnesses to early-morning Cork city robbery and assault

  • Home >
Saturday, December 07, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a robbery and assault in Cork in the early hours of this morning.

It happened shortly before 3am, when three men attacked a man in his 20s on Pouladuff Road, and made off with his wallet and mobile phone.

The young man was brought to Cork University Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later discharged.

Gardaí want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage between 2.30am and 3.15am.

They particularly want to speak to a taxi driver that drove by the garage on Pouladuff Road and a man who was walking in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell garda station on 021-494 3330, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

