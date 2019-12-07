Gardaí investigate after teenage motorcyclist dies in accident

  • Home >
Saturday, December 07, 2019

An investigation is underway after a teenager died in a crash in Dublin last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after his motorbike collided with a car in Cabra.

This crash happened on Carnlough Road at the junction with St. Finbar’s Road, when the teenage boy’s motorbike and a car collided at around 6pm yesterday evening.

The motorcyclist in his late teens was seriously injured and was brought to The Mater Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

The woman in her 30s driving the car is being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or any drivers who have camera footage before it happened are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

