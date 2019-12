A man is due in court in connection with drug seizure in Dublin during the week.

Pic via An Garda Siochana

Up to €15,000 worth of cannabis herb, cocaine and MDMA were found following the search of a house in Inchicore on Thursday.

Gold bars worth €10,000 and alcohol worth €20,000 was also seized.

The man, who is in his early 30s, was arrested following the search, and is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.