Man killed in crash between lorry and car

A man in his 60s has died following a crash between a lorry and a car at Belturbet in Co Cavan.

It happened at around 2.20pm today in the Cloverhill area.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

An investigation is underway and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They particularly want to speak to any road users with dash cam footage who may have been passing through the area at the time of the collision.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with information to contact Cavan garda station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.