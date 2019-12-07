Relocation of Penneys could cause problems for town centre plan

PENNEYS’ move back to its original site in Hanover and out of Carlow Shopping Centre may have a deep impact on the council’s plans for the entire area.

As revealed exclusively in The Nationalist recently, Primark, which owns Penneys, has applied to the council to give its Hanover home a facelift and not a complete redevelopment, for which planning permission was granted during the boom years.

The popular clothing chain is currently ensconced in Carlow Shopping Centre and the council’s plans for that area are focussed on linking that mall to the Fair Green Shopping Centre via Barrack Street.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that if Penneys move out of Carlow Shopping Centre and back to Hanover, it could have implications for the council’s future plans for the entire area.

Cllr Fintan Phelan expressed anger at the council’s cancellation of a meeting last week with Ernst & Young consultants ahead of the local authority application for funding for the town’s regeneration.

He said that councillors had changed their work schedules so that they could attend the meeting, which was cancelled by officials “at the last minute”. He asked how much it costs the council to cancel meetings with experts, while he also expressed concern that the council could now miss the deadline for applying for funding. Cllr John Cassin rowed in with his support, pointing out that most of the public representatives have full working lives and have to schedule their work around council meetings.

Fiona O’Neill, senior executive officer for environment, apologised to them about the cancelled meeting, but added that if the council wasn’t ready to hold such meetings, it was better to cancel the