Tullow traders clash with council over street parking

A ROW has erupted between a number of business owners in Tullow, who argue that recently-installed bollards on Bridge Street are adversely affecting their trade, and the local area engineer, who says that they’re necessary as traffic-calming measures.

One of the businessmen, Tom Fox, who owns McCabe’s Butchers, reckons that his trade is down by a massive 50% on last year because his customers can’t park outside his shop.

“This is a huge deal for us because our business is down 50%. Meat is a heavy product for people to carry and even though our customers are loyal, there are people coming in only once a week, whereas before, they were in several times a week,” Tom told The Nationalist. “Our shop has been here 100 years; we’re devastated.”

The bollards were erected at the end of the summer, when Tullow bridge was upgraded to incorporate two pedestrian walkways on both sides. The bollards run from the bridge, past a pedestrian crossing and further up into Bridge Street. They prevent anyone from parking outside a series of shops, including Tom’s butchers, DNG McCormack Properties, a Chinese takeaway, a phone shop and Johnson’s tailors.

Marcus McCormack told The Nationalist that even though most of his customers can conduct their business online, he does have a coterie of clients who like to call into his office.

“It has reduced accessibility for our elderly and impaired customers calling in to renew their insurance,” said Marcus. “Most of our business can be completed over the phone or on the internet, so we are not depending on footfall, as are my neighbours, and in particular Tom Fox’s butchers, the phone shop and the Chinese takeaway. The Johnsons business, like my own, is not an impulse-purchase-type business, but again, their elderly customers find it difficult to get parking and quick access.”

Robin Johnson and his father run a bespoke tailoring business that has been part of the town’s fabric for generations. Robin reckons that the traffic-calming measures are sending out a definite message to motorists travelling through Tullow.

“What they’re saying to motorists is ‘don’t bother stopping here in Tullow, keep on going’,” said Robin.

The businessmen say that they’re willing to compromise with Carlow County Council and that they understand the need for the bollards at the bridge and at the pedestrian crossing to improve traffic flow and visibility. They would settle on two or three parking spaces being opened up outside McCabe’s butchers, so that customers could have easy access to their shops and businesses.

“We’re looking for a compromise, we don’t want them all removed,” Robin conceded, while Tom added: “We understand that the bollards need to be near the bridge and the pedestrian crossing. Two or three parking spaces would be a massive help. We’d like more, but beggars can’t be choosers.”

Robin claims that the bollards weren’t included in the plans when the council put them forward for public consultation, but this has been strongly disputed by area engineer Pat Harrington.

He told The Nationalist that all of the business owners in Tullow had opportunities to voice their concerns when the planning proposals for the bridge and traffic-calming measures were put on display in 2017. He explained that the planning proposals were on display in both Tullow and Carlow and that because of a technicality, the proposals were actually displayed for two separate periods.

“This was all included in the Part 8 process. It was always our intention to prevent car parking in that area; we were explicitly clear about our drawings. It’s gone through the statutory process, you can’t change that. This is working because the congestion has been reduced and the traffic is moving smoothly with no speed,” concluded Mr Harrington.