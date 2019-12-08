Barrow Valley present cheque for €2k to local hospice

A CHEQUE for €2,032 was presented by Barrow Valley Art Group to the Carlow County Hospice Committee at a pleasant function in the Askea Parish Centre recently.

The artists held a four-day exhibition of their work at the Askea centre in early October as a fundraiser for the hospice. It was very well supported by the public and raised just over €2,000.

The cheque was presented by the group’s chairperson Bernadette Scott, who’s from Tinryland, to Patricia Wall, chairperson of the hospice committee.

A raffle held in conjunction with the art exhibition for a painting donated by Attracta Carbery was won by Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghráinne.

The Barrow Valley Art Group was established in 1973 and the last surviving founder member Eilish O’Neill, Millennium Court, Carlow was present at Thursday’s cheque presentation.

The art group had its origins with the late John and Kitty Joyce from Graignamanagh. They went on a family day out in 1973 which involved painting outdoor scenes in the south Carlow area. They enjoyed the day so much that they felt the idea should be expanded to embrace other artists. And so the Barrow Valley Art Group was formed.

The group has held an annual art exhibition since its formation, with the proceeds always going to a local charity.

The artists meet regularly to paint and exchange ideas, and workshops with visiting tutors are held on a monthly basis. The artists paint out-of-doors, exploring the landscape, particularly on the banks of the River Barrow and around Co Carlow.

During the winter months, the group works indoors painting still life and studying the drawing from models. These themes are reflected in the work showcased at the annual exhibition, usually held in October, and at the Christmas exhibition in Carlow Library.

The group also exhibits during the Carlow Arts Festival.

While the Barrow Valley members meet and exhibit as a group, the individual style of the different artists is displayed.

The group’s first art exhibition was held in Graignamanagh Vocational School, while the first in Carlow took place in the Deighton Hall. Other venues that have been used include the old post office on Dublin Street, St Patrick’s College, the former Royal Hotel and the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Barrow Valley is the longest-established art group in Co Carlow.

Betty O’Gorman, Dublin Street, Carlow, who joined the Barrow Valley Art Group in the very early stages, was present at the cheque presentation as well as other members Breda Heffernan, Maganey, Elizabeth Roche, Carlow, Attracta Carbery, Carlow, Lily and John O’Rourke, Carlow (John is also group treasurer), Valerie James, Tinryland and Ruth Coffey, Carlow.

The founder members of the art group were Eilish O’Neill, Amy Monaghan, Castletown, Carlow; Maureen Foley, Old Leighlin, John and Kitty Joyce, Graignamanagh; Nora McKenzie, Everton House, Springhill, and Ellen Walsh, Carlow.

The group’s current 20 members are drawn from Carlow and surrounding counties – the membership peaked at 36.

Bernadette Scott told The Nationalist that the Barrow Valley Art Group is “delighted to have collaborated with the County Carlow Hospice Committee this year and we hope this association will continue into the future”.

The hospice committee was represented at the cheque presentation event by Patricia Wall, Seamus Donohoe, Rosemary Slattery, Anne McMahon and June Farrell.