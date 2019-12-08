Dr Barbara honoured with UCD Alumni Award

A GRANGE woman was among the select recipients of a UCD Alumni Award recently.

Dr Barbara Dawson, who was the first female curator of Dublin’s Hugh Lane Gallery, was recognised by UCD for her numerous contributions to the Irish contemporary art scene. Under the Carlow woman’s leadership, the gallery has committed to enhancing its own collections and organising diverse and challenging exhibitions, including the gift of Francis Bacon’s studio and archive, which was relocated from London to Dublin in 2001. In recent decades, Dr Dawson has been one of the most significant figures in the Irish art world.

She received her award from UCD president Professor Andrew J Deeks and UCD dean of arts Sarah Prescott.

The awards are the university’s leading annual event honouring outstanding alumni nominated by peers and faculty from across all UCD’s faculty disciplines, which reflect the very best of ambition, application and achievement, having excelled in a range of fields.

Among the other nine graduates recognised with Alumni Awards at the recent gala dinner in UCD’s O’Reilly Hall this weekend were World Cup silver medallist hockey player Katie Mullan and the EU ambassador to South Sudan Dr Sinead Walsh.