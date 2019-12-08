  • Home >
Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal road collision

Sunday, December 08, 2019

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Cabra, Dublin last Friday.

A male motorcyclist in his late teens was seriously injured when he collided with a motor car. He was removed to the Mater hospital where he passed away a short time after.

The female driver of a car, in her thirties, was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 6pm on the Carnlough Road at the junction with St Finbarr’s road.

Investigating Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collission or any road users who may have camera footage of the incident.

Those who may have information are asked to contact the incident room at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-666-7000 the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

