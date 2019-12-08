Turtle’s new book details the rich history of Adare Manor

A CARLOW writer has recently launched a book detailing the rich of history of one of Ireland’s luxury hotels.

Turtle Bunbury of Lisnavagh House recently published Adare Manor: The renaissance of an Irish country house.

The books starts from the early inspiration of the Dunravens in 1832 to build the manor house in Limerick, which was modelled on the great houses and cathedrals of Europe, through to the extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme by the current owners, the McManus family in 2016.

It brings readers on the journey taken to preserve and protect the historical nature of this building, safeguarding the resort for future generations. The McManus family and team at Adare Manor wanted to honour the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style.

The team worked with world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio and some of Ireland’s top international players to redesign the golf course and ensure it would sit alongside the most respected layouts in the world. Adare Manor was chosen as the venue for the 2026 Ryder Cup. This was a wonderful tribute to the many great Irish golf ambassadors and success stories Ireland has had in golf over the years.

At the height of the British Empire, pre-eminent royals, governors and military icons returned to Adare Manor time and time again to enjoy the beautiful landscape and the splendid Victorian mansion at its heart.

The publication was officially launched at a special reception at Adare Manor attended by members of the Dunraven and McManus families, plus representatives of the local community.

Colm Hannon, chief executive of Adare Manor, said: “Turtle Bunbury, editor of this fine book and his team have spent two years researching, listening and learning all about the life of Adare Manor to ensure the book represents the wonderful history of this magnificent property. We are delighted with the final publication.”

The book is exclusively available from Adare Manor and online at www.adaremanor.com.