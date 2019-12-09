€6.8m Lotto win ‘the talk of the village’ as winner gets in contact with National Lottery

Excitement has reached fever pitch today in a Kilkenny village today after news that a shop there sold the winning ticket for Saturday night’s €6,834,410 Lotto jackpot.

Mooncoin, a village in the south of Kilkenny near the River Suir and the Comeragh Mountains, as buzzing as the National Lottery has confirmed that the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Blanchfield Centra, on Main Street in the village.

The shop owner Michael Blanchfield said: “It’s astounding news. What a way to finish the year – selling a winning Lotto ticket.

“The news is the talk of the village and from talking to our local customers there is a great buzz about the place.

“I’ve no idea who it could be as we have a lot of regular locals but I do hope it is one of them. Whoever it is myself and all the staff at Centra wish them the best of luck with their win.”

It is the shop’s second major National Lottery win of the year.

Michael said: “We are in business here for 19 years and we had our first two major National Lottery wins in 2019.

Back in March this year we sold an All Cash Spectacular scratch card that was worth €200,000 and was won by a Kilkenny couple.”

A National Lottery spokesperson also confirmed that the winner of the €6.8m Lotto jackpot has already been in touch.

They said, “We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky ticket holder and arrangements are currently being made, when the winner is ready to collect their prize in the coming weeks.

“We always encourage our players to check their tickets as often as possible following every draw and this person obviously already has done that.

“It is great news for Mooncoin in having two significant National Lottery winners in such a short space of time.”

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s Lotto draw were: 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41 and the bonus number was 1.