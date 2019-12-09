Here are Ireland’s county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics

Two Dublin local authorities have been ranked the most transparent in the country, according to the National Integrity Index.

Westmeath County Council is one of the two worst-performing authorities.

It assesses the State’s 31 councils based on transparency, accountability and ethics, and has awarded Fingal and South Dublin County Councils joint-first place, while Kerry and Westmeath are the two worst-performing in the index.

Transparency International Ireland, which compiles the research, claims too few councils are publishing their efforts to address the risk of corruption.

Its researcher, Dr Elliott Jordan-Doak, said they should be publishing their Chief Executives’ diaries.

Dr Jordan-Doak said: “There are some other areas that we would like to see more of. We would definitely like to see more information relating to the Chief Executives of each council.

“They do have really substantial power in the councils and we actually found that none of them this year were publishing the diary of the Chief Executive, so that’s one way they could really improve an understanding of the role that the Chief Executives have and really promote transparency with the public as to what exactly they are up to.”

Ireland’s 31 local authorities ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics

RANK – COUNCIL – OVERALL SCORE

1 – Fingal County Council – 73%

1 – South Dublin County Council – 73%

3 – Monaghan County Council – 70%

4 – Kildare County Council – 67%

5 – Dublin City Council – 63%

5 – Kilkenny County Council – 63%

5 – Meath County Council – 63%

5 – Wexford County Council – 63%

5 – Wicklow County Council – 63%

10 – Clare County Council – 60%

10 – Donegal County Council – 60%

10 – Galway City Council – 60%

10 – Tipperary County Council – 60%

14 – Cavan County Council – 57%

14 – Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – 57%

14 – Limerick City and County Council – 57%

17 – Sligo County Council – 53%

18 – Cork City Council – 50%

18 – Cork County Council – 50%

18 – Galway County Council – 50%

18 – Roscommon County Council – 50%

18 – Waterford City and County Council – 50%

23 – Carlow County Council – 47%

23 – Laois County Council – 47%

23 – Leitrim County Council – 47%

23 – Louth County Council – 47%

27 – Longford County Council – 43%

27 – Mayo County Council – 43%

27 – Offaly County Council – 43%

30 – Kerry County Council – 40%

30 – Westmeath County Council – 40%