Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

A man has appeared in court in connection with a robbery in Dublin.
He is accused of using a broken glass bottle to threaten staff at a shop on Andrew Street yesterday.
The suspect, in his mid-30s, was arrested on Dame Street after being chased by gardaí.
They say the man threatened a staff member and demanded cash from the tills.
They added that the suspect fled on foot with a sum of cash in the direction of Dame St.
Gardaí said no injuries were reported during the incident and investigations are ongoing.