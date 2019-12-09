Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

Monday, December 09, 2019

A man has appeared in court in connection with a robbery in Dublin.

He is accused of using a broken glass bottle to threaten staff at a shop on Andrew Street yesterday.

The suspect, in his mid-30s, was arrested on Dame Street after being chased by gardaí.

They say the man threatened a staff member and demanded cash from the tills.

They added that the suspect fled on foot with a sum of cash in the direction of Dame St.

Gardaí said no injuries were reported during the incident and investigations are ongoing.

