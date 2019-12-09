Patient group: Hospitals charging patients to charge phones is a ‘Dickensian cash-grab’

  • Home >
Monday, December 09, 2019

A patient advocacy group has described hospitals charging people to charge their phone as a ‘cash grab’.

If someone forgets their charger at St Vincent’s or The Mater in Dublin, they have to pay €2 to charge their phone at a special unit.

It comes on top of other controversial fees at Irish hospitals, including parking charges and expensive food.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patient’s Association said patients should be able to charge their phones for free.

Mr McMahon said: “I mean at the end of the day, this is just a very Dickensian cash-grab from vulnerable patients.

“People are used to having problems with their phone or battery charger, maybe in a pub or a coffee shop, and most of them will actually charge it for you, they just see it as part of the service.”

