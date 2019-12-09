Virgin Media staff vote ‘overwhelmingly’ for industrial action over job cuts

Staff at Virgin Media Ireland could go on strike after voting in favour of industrial action over job cuts.

The dispute between call centre, technical, and administrative workers is due to an attempt by the company to impose compulsory redundancies and for not implementing a Labour Court recommendation over pay.

SIPTU and Unite members of the strike committee will meet next week to decide on the nature of the action and when it will take place.

Trade union Unite said that its members voted “overwhelmingly” to take industrial action.

Unite Regional Officer Brendan Byrne said: “Our members are extremely disappointed not only at Virgin Media’s failure to engage with their employees’ representatives, but also at the company’s breaches of a collective agreement dating back to 2008.

“Management have unilaterally decided which workers are, and which workers are not, covered by collective bargaining. This is unacceptable to unions and our members.

“Resolution of this dispute is in the company’s hands, and unions remain available to talk.”

The company said it has not been given any notification of industrial from the unions.

Virgin Media said: “We note the union statement regarding potential industrial action. We believe this threat by the unions is totally unwarranted, particularly when none of the recently announced redundancies occurred within the collective bargaining group.

“For the record, the redundancy programme has now concluded and has resulted in 40 redundancies which was significantly lower number than the original estimate of 65.”