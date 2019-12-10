Man escapes with box of money as cash-in-transit van robbed in Dublin

A man, believed to have been armed with a gun, has made off with a box of money after robbing a cash-in-transit van in Dublin.

The robbery happened at Cornmarket in Dublin 8 at around 5.20am this morning.

A man approached and threatened security staff from a cash-in-transit van outside a financial institution.

Gardaí said security staff were delivering cash to an ATM at the bank when the incident occurred.

They added that it is believed he was armed with a hand gun.

The man managed to make off on foot with a cash box containing an undisclosed sum of money.

No shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.