New legislation to be drafted to allow excavation in Tuam

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The government has agreed to draft new laws allowing for the excavation of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Co. Galway.

The legislation will also allow for the remains to be exhumed and DNA testing to be carried out to try and identify the babies.

It has been confirmed the Sisters of Bon Secours will pay €2.5m towards the cost, but the full cost could be up to €13m.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says the new laws are not specific to Tuam.

“What this means is that if we find that there are comparable burial practices associated with other institutions, this general scheme will provide the legislative basis on which we can intervene,” she said.

“I should stress at this point that we do not have evidence of similar practices in other locations.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘More extreme measures needed’, says Fianna Fáil as they vow to back rent freeze bill

Tuesday, 10/12/19 - 5:10pm

RTÉ Director General defends stars’ high pay and claims licence fee is value for money

Tuesday, 10/12/19 - 5:00pm

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae banned from asking Dáil questions for rest of week

Tuesday, 10/12/19 - 4:30pm