Warning issued to consumers and businesses after beef carcases stolen in North

By Denise O’Donoghue

File photo.

A container with a consignment of beef carcases has been stolen from a Northern Ireland food business.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning consumers not to purchase any meat sold from unregistered outlets or unregistered online sales.

The alert follows the theft of the hindquarters from 36 carcases in the container.

The FSAI said there is a possible risk to public health if carcasses are not processed in approved premises, in line with food safety and hygiene laws. A further potential risk arises from the fact that some of the beef carcases came from animals over 30 months of age, so the vertebral column must be treated as specified risk material.

The FSAI is also alerting food businesses of the risks involved and reminding them of their legal obligation to only purchase meat from approved sources, having checked all appropriate documentation.

“There is no way of knowing whether beef purchased from unregistered sources adhere to food safety requirements around cutting, storage and handling,” said Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI.

“Proper cutting, storage and handling of beef at all times is a critical element in food safety management. As such, we are urging food businesses and consumers alike to be vigilant against purchasing beef from unregistered sources at any time.”

The FSAI said it is working closely with the local authority veterinary service, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland regarding the theft.

Businesses and consumers who notice any suspicious sales of meat are asked to contact the FSAI at info@fsai.ie.