Man arrested by gardaí investigating passport fraud released without charge

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

A man arrested as part of an investigation into alleged passport fraud has been released without charge.

The 61-year-old was arrested in Finglas in Dublin on Tuesday and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí say the arrest forms part of a wider international investigation involving An Garda Síochána and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations within the Gardaí, said they are assisting each other.

“An Garda Síochána has forged a very powerful working relationship with the UK’s National Crime Agency, which is assisting in ensuring that communities in the UK and Ireland are better protected from organised crime”.

