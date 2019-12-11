Record numbers turn out for Jingle Bell Jog

REINDEERS, snowmen and even the man himself ؘ– in fact, several versions of him! – all pounded the pavements recently for Carlow’s favourite annual race, the Jingle Bell Jog. A real staple of Carlow’s Christmas calendar, the 5km run/walk organised by Carlow Regional Youth Services (CRYS) attracted record numbers this year with more than 650 participants.

“It was brilliant – we were up on our numbers from previous years, so participation is going up each year,” said Aoife Glancy, human resources manager at CRYS.

“We have a wide range of people taking part and people can walk or run, so we have lots of families, young kids and even family pets taking part.”

The festive atmosphere makes this an event not to be missed each year, with lots of participants going that extra mile to get decked out in their Christmas best!

Starting point for the run was Carlow Town Park, taking in 5km of the town, with red the predominant colour, as everyone set off full of good humour and merriment. Lots of spot prizes were also up for grabs, including the first male and first female home, the junior winner and even the best Christmas attire, all kindly donated by local businesses.

“We encourage people to dress up and get into the Christmas spirit. We always try to have it on the first Sunday in December and start that Christmas spirit,” explained Aoife. “All the funds raised go back into the youth of Carlow.”