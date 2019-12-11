RTÉ defers decision on Lyric FM move

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

RTÉ has deferred a decision to move its Lyric FM radio station from Limerick.

The State broadcaster said this move followed a request by the Government.

The change was part of a plan to reduce costs at the company by €60m over three years.

The latest row-back comes a day after the Government announced €50m in extra funding for RTÉ over five years.

Limerick TD Niall Collins welcomed the news, saying: “This is clearly the correct decision, the decision to close and relocate Lyric FM from its Limerick base was not the correct decision by the RTÉ authority.

“The savings which were supposed to be accrued by this decision were not as all-clear.”

