The Dáil ethics watchdog is to consider a complaint made against former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy this morning.

Mr Murphy has been criticised for claiming full TD expenses despite being largely absent from the Dail over the last two years.

The Committee on Members’ Interests will review a complaint made by Fianna Fáil’s Michael Moynihan.

However, it is expected the complaint will be forwarded to the Committee on Procedures on Privileges as Dara Murphy is now no longer a sitting TD.